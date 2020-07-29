Forsythe agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Marlins, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Forsythe's deal is likely a minor-league agreement, but he'll presumably be added to the 30-man active roster when the Marlins return to action next week, given that Miami has had 15 players in its 60-man roster pool test positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The 33-year-old's ability to play all over the infield and in the corner outfield should at the very least make him a useful bench piece, even if he doesn't capture a regular spot in the starting lineup.