Forsythe signed a one-year, major-league deal with the Marlins and is batting sixth as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Orioles, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder's deal with Miami was reported last week, as the team is in dire need of players with over half the roster unavailable following the COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. Forsthe should see regular playing time until the roster is back up to full strength, and a strong performance early on could earn him a role as a useful bench option.