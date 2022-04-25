Head allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Head hasn't been utilized as a high-leverage reliever for the Marlins early in 2022, but he entered Sunday's game with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning after Tanner Scott gave up three runs to begin the frame. Head preserved the one-run lead to earn his first career save. The right-hander has now tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in his first six appearances of the season, but he's unlikely to be a regular option for saves since the Marlins also have Anthony Bender (hip), Cole Sulser and Richard Bleier in the bullpen.