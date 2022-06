Head was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Head hasn't been very effective since the start of June, as he gave up 17 runs in 7.2 innings over his last eight relief appearances. It's not yet clear how long he's been bothered by his shoulder injury, but he'll be on the shelf for at least two weeks. Zach Pop was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to take Head's place in the bullpen.