Head (shoulder) tossed a 19-pitch bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to throw off a mound again Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Assuming the upcoming bullpen session goes well, Head could advance to facing live hitters at some point this weekend. Head is still expected to need a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 15-day injured list and may be hard pressed to make it back prior to the All-Star break.