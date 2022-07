Head (shoulder) will throw in a game with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Head threw a pair of bullpens over the last several days and will be able to return to game action with a minor-league affiliate this weekend. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require or whether he'll be able to rejoin the Marlins prior to the All-Star break.