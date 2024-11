Arias' contract was selected by the Marlins on Monday.

Arias, a 23-year-old righty reliever, spent the entire 2024 season at Triple-A and is poised to make his big-league debut in 2025. He logged a 3.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts, eight wins and four saves in 68 innings over 44 appearances.