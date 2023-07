Arraez went 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's victory over Colorado.

Arraez notched his second consecutive multi-hit effort Sunday, plating Nick Fortes with an RBI double in the sixth and then notching a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth to give Miami the win. Over his last eight appearances, Arraez is batting .371 with seven RBI and two runs scored.