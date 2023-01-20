Arraez is being acquired by the Marlins from the Twins in exchange for Pablo Lopez,infield prospect Jose Salas and outfield prospect Byron Chourio, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Arraez won a batting title with the Twins in 2022 by hitting .316 and sports a career .314 batting average. He can play all over the infield as well as in left field, and it's unclear where Miami plans to slot him into the lineup. Going to LoanDepot Park is a bit of a downgrade for Arraez's power outlook, although that's not a big part of his game, and his overall fantasy outlook is a little dimmer as the Marlins lineup certainly looks worse on paper than the Twins.