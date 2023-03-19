Arraez homered twice for Team Venezuela and drove in four runs Saturday in a 9-7 loss to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Arraez isn't known for his power, but he clobbered a two-run blast off Lance Lynn in the first inning, and swatted a solo shot off David Bednar in the seventh. Arraez also picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice. He sees his tournament come to a close with the loss, but it's nice to see Miami's big offseason acquisition driving the baseball, even in the exhibition season.