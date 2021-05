Madero had his contract selected by the Marlins on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins in January and will join the big-league club five weeks into the season. Madero is looking to make his MLB debut and last pitched at Double-A in 2019 with a 5.72 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB across 89.2 innings.