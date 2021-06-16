Madero was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Madero had his contract selected by the Marlins on Monday, but he failed to make an appearance during his most recent stint in the big leagues. The right-hander has allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one in three relief innings with the Marlins this year, but he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for infielder Deven Marrero, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.