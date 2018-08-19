Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Back-to-back benchings
Sierra is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Sierra is on the bench for the second straight contest, this time against a left-handed pitcher (Gio Gonzalez) after sitting out Saturday versus righty Jefry Rodriguez. Given that Sierra has delivered a lowly .164/.164/.192 batting line across 73 at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans in late July, it's not too surprising that the Marlins are exploring other options in center field. Isaac Galloway will draw his second straight start Sunday and appears to have inched ahead of Sierra on the depth chart.
