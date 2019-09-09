Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Benched for third straight
Sierra is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Sierra drew three consecutive starts shortly after being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Sept. 3, managing four hits in 12 at-bats over that stretch. Despite acquitting himself well at the dish in those contests, Sierra will now be on the bench for a third straight day, signaling that the Marlins view him mainly as a depth option for now.
