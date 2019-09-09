Sierra is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Sierra drew three consecutive starts shortly after being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Sept. 3, managing four hits in 12 at-bats over that stretch. Despite acquitting himself well at the dish in those contests, Sierra will now be on the bench for a third straight day, signaling that the Marlins view him mainly as a depth option for now.