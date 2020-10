Sierra will start in center field and will bat eighth Wednesday in Game 2 of the Marlins' divisional-round series with the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Sierra was also in the lineup Tuesday in Game 1, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The 24-year-old should continue to serve as the Marlins' primary center fielder throughout the NLDS with Starling Marte (hand) unavailable.