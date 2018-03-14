Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Exits Wednesday's game
Sierra was removed from Wednesday's contest with an apparent leg injury after limping back to the dugout following a groundout, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Braxton Lee replaced Sierra in center field following his at-bat. There has been no official word as to what sort of injury he sustained but an update on his status will likely be released in the coming hours.
