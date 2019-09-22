Sierra was pulled from Sunday's game against the Nationals in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent left leg injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Sierra appeared to tweak his leg while sprinting from first base to home on Jon Berti's two-run double in the bottom of the seventh. The injury spelled an early end to a productive day for Sierra, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, walk and two runs. Miami is expected to provide an update on Sierra's condition after the game.