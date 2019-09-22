Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Exits with leg injury
Sierra was pulled from Sunday's game against the Nationals in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent left leg injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Sierra appeared to tweak his leg while sprinting from first base to home on Jon Berti's two-run double in the bottom of the seventh. The injury spelled an early end to a productive day for Sierra, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, walk and two runs. Miami is expected to provide an update on Sierra's condition after the game.
More News
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Swipes two bags•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Benched for third straight•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Joins big-league squad•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: On bench again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...