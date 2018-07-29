Sierra will start for the fourth time in five games Sunday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Sierra got the call to the big leagues Tuesday on the heels of a minor league season in which he had been slashing .260/.287/.341 with 14 stolen bases. He's been a staple in center field in the short time since, seemingly sending Cameron Maybin back to a platoon role. Sierra may be a candidate to provide cheap steals down the stretch if he can hang on to this role, but he's just 2-for-12 at the plate since his promotion, and sees limited opportunities to run due to typically batting in front of the pitcher.