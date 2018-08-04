Sierra will lead off for the Marlins on Saturday against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Sierra had only hit eighth for the Marlins in his eight previous starts, but he receives a bump to the top of the order Saturday following a 5-for-10 stretch at the dish over his last three games. He will also man center field, per usual, with Lewis Brinson (hip) still on the disabled list.

