Sierra is starting in center field and leading off Wednesday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He has started primarily against righties this season, a trend that will continue with Jacob deGrom on the hill for New York. However, this will be his first start higher than eighth in the order. It's unclear where he will bat against righties when Jonathan Villar (off Wednesday) is in there. Sierra was once a prominent prospect in the Cardinals organization and was a secondary piece for Miami in the deal that sent Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis and Sandy Alcantara to the Marlins. He is slashing .333/.452/.500 with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four) and four steals on five attempts. Sierra will undoubtedly cool off, but his improved approach and effectiveness on the bases makes him a worthwhile add in most roto leagues.