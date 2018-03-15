Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Likely out a few days
Manager Don Mattingly indicated Tuesday that Sierra (hamstring) would likely be sidelined a couple days, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Sierra exited Wednesday's spring game against the Mets with hamstring tightness but may be able to return to action this weekend or early next week. The 21-year-old was likely to start the season in the minor leagues regardless and it would make sense for the Marlins to avoid rushing him back.
