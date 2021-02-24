Sierra, who is out of minor-league options, is expected to claim a spot on the big-league roster to begin the season, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins were pleased with Sierra's progress last season, and the 24-year-old would provide a left-handed bat off the bench behind a starting outfielder that features two right-handed hitters in Starling Marte and Adam Duvall. Sierra likely won't see enough playing time to have value in most fantasy formats, but his wheels (95th percentile sprint speed, and a 4-for-5 showing on steal attempts in 2020) could make him useful in deep NL-only leagues.