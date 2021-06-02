Sierra is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Predictably, Starling Marte's return from the 10-day injured list Friday has closed the door on Sierra's run of regular playing time. Sierra will be on the bench for the third time in four games, and he'll likely get starts only sparingly moving forward when all of Marte, Adam Duvall, Corey Dickerson and Garrett Cooper are healthy.