Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: May miss remainder of season
Sierra (leg) was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain after the team's win over the Nationals on Sunday and is not expected to play again this season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sierra exited the game against the Nationals on Sunday in the top of the eighth inning and later learned that he strained his left hamstring. The Marlins' final game is next Sunday and Sierra doesn't figure to be back in time. The young left fielder will rehab and transition his focus to getting ready for the 2020 season.
More News
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Exits with leg injury•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Swipes two bags•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Benched for third straight•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Joins big-league squad•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Not in Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...