Sierra is not starting Tuesday against the Red Sox, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Sierra has been the primary center fielder in Miami with Lewis Brinson (hip) injured and Cameron Maybin shipped to Seattle. He hasn't performed well in that role, hitting a miserable .161/.161/.184 through 27 games, leading to Isaac Galloway starting for the fourth time in nine games. Galloway has gone 9-for-31 so far this season and could be moving ahead of Sierra, though Lewis Brinson will likely leapfrog them both once his rehab assignment ends, which is likely to happen soon.