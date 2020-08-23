Sierra is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old started both ends of Saturday's twin bill and will return to the bench after going 1-for-7 with a double and a run. Sierra has a .265/.366/.412 slash line with four stolen bases through 14 games. Corey Dickerson, Lewis Brinson and Jesus Sanchez will start in the outfield from left to right Sunday.