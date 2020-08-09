Sierra is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami is missing a rash of players due to positive COVID-19 tests, which had allowed Sierra to pick up three straight starts in the outfield before he sat out Saturday's 8-4 loss. Now that he's out of the lineup for a second straight day, Sierra looks like he won't be given a fair shake at a full-time role while the Marlins wait for other outfield options like Harold Ramirez and Garrett Cooper to return from the COVID-19 injured list.