Sierra isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sierra had started each of the last six games and went 6-for-20 with a double, two runs and four strikeouts during that time. Adam Duvall will shift to center field while Garrett Cooper starts in right field.
