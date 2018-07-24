Sierra was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Sierra assumes the roster spot of Garrett Cooper (wrist), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. The Marlins have been deploying Cameron Maybin as their everyday center fielder following Lewis Brinson's (hip) move to the DL earlier in the July, but given Miami's status as a rebuilding club, there could be some incentive to give the 22-year-old Sierra a look in a full-time role while he's in the majors. Sierra has played exclusively for New Orleans this season, producing a .260/287/.341 slash line and chipping in 14 steals on 19 attempts.