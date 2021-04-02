Sierra went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter during Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Rays.
The 24-year-old made the Opening Day roster as a bench player, and Sierra was the first reserve called into action by manager Don Mattingly, striking out for Sandy Alcantara in the sixth inning. Sierra doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective other than his speed, however, and even if an injury hit the Marlins' starting outfield, Lewis Brinson would be the more likely candidate to step in.
More News
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Likely to win bench role•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Draws second straight start•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Making progress•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Officially lands on IL•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Headed for IL•