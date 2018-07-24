Sierra will be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

With Garrett Cooper (wrist) headed to the disabled list, Sierra will surface in the big leagues for the first time since 2017. He hit .317 with five RBI and two stolen bases through 22 games a season ago with St. Louis as he figures to come off the bench during his upcoming big-league stint.