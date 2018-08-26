Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Recaptures starting role
Sierra will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Sierra was benched in favor of Isaac Galloway for two consecutive games last weekend, but the 22-year-old has since settled back into the starting nine on a regular basis. Though he'll be in the lineup for the fifth time in six games Sunday, Sierra will need to raise his performance before becoming a trusted fantasy option, even in most deep leagues. Over 88 plate appearances this season, Sierra has slashed .165/.165/.188 with no home runs, one stolen base and a 0:25 BB:K.
More News
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Back-to-back benchings•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Records two hits, steals base•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Leading off Saturday•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Three hits in loss to Atlanta•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Gets fourth start since promotion•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Officially promoted Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...