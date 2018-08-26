Sierra will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Sierra was benched in favor of Isaac Galloway for two consecutive games last weekend, but the 22-year-old has since settled back into the starting nine on a regular basis. Though he'll be in the lineup for the fifth time in six games Sunday, Sierra will need to raise his performance before becoming a trusted fantasy option, even in most deep leagues. Over 88 plate appearances this season, Sierra has slashed .165/.165/.188 with no home runs, one stolen base and a 0:25 BB:K.