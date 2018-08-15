Sierra went 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base Tuesday in the Marlins' 10-6 win over the Braves.

It was only the second multi-hit performance for Sierra since he was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on July 23, with the 22-year-old slashing a dismal .188/.188/.219 since the callup. Sierra has been acting as the Marlins' primary center fielder with Lewis Brinson (hip) still on the mend and with Cameron Maybin now in Seattle, but Sierra's time as an everyday player could soon come to an end. Brinson began a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday and could be ready to return by the end of the month, and the Marlins have also added Christopher Bostick and prospect Austin Dean to their outfield to provide competition for Sierra.