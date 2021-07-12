Sierra has a .243/.306/.270 slash line with five stolen bases and 16 runs, but zero home runs or RBI, through 121 plate appearances.

The 25-year-old was seeing consistent playing time in May due to injuries in the Marlins' outfield, but Sierra did little with his opportunity and he's mostly come off the bench since Starling Marte got healthy. A Marte trade could give Sierra more action in the second half, but Miami is more likely to hand any available starts to younger, more promising players.