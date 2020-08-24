Sierra isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
Sierra will play a bench role for the second straight game after going 1-for-2 with one run as a pinch hitter Sunday. Jon Berti will take over as the center fielder and lead off Monday.
