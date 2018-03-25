Sierra (hamstring) will start in left field and bat leadoff in the Marlins' split-squad Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

A tight left hamstring has kept Sierra out of the Marlins' Grapefruit League lineup since March 14, but it appears his health is trending in the right direction as the team prepares to break camp. Even so, the week-plus absence may have been enough to damage Sierra's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster. Derek Dietrich, Lewis Brinson and Cameron Maybin appear in line to open the season as the Marlins' starting outfielders, so the organization may not have much interest in keeping the 21-year-old Sierra with the big club as an underused bench player.