Sierra is a prime candidate to be traded or designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have a number of non-roster players who have impressed in camp, including reliever Brad Boxberger, while Sierra appears to be on the outside looking in for a spot in a crowded outfield. The 23-year-old is at least putting up a fight, slashing .294/.333/.353 through 18 plate appearances this spring with two steals in two attempts, but his time in Miami could be drawing to a close.