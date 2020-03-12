Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Roster spot in jeopardy
Sierra is a prime candidate to be traded or designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins have a number of non-roster players who have impressed in camp, including reliever Brad Boxberger, while Sierra appears to be on the outside looking in for a spot in a crowded outfield. The 23-year-old is at least putting up a fight, slashing .294/.333/.353 through 18 plate appearances this spring with two steals in two attempts, but his time in Miami could be drawing to a close.
More News
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Likely to miss remainder of season•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Exits with leg injury•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Swipes two bags•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Benched for third straight•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Joins big-league squad•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.