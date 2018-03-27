Sierra was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Sierra, one of the team's top prospects, was one of the headliners acquired from the Cardinals in a December trade that sent Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis. Despite seeing 64 plate appearances with the Cardinals in 2017, the soon-to-be 22-year-old has yet to appear at Triple-A, so he'll report to New Orleans to start the season as he continues to refine his offensive game.