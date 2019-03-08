Sierra was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Through 220 MLB plate appearances, Sierra has just a .227/.263/.242 line, and his Triple-A numbers (.260/.287/.341) aren't much better. If he can show signs of improvement, it is possible he could be a cheap source of steals sometime this summer, but he will likely always be a batting average liability in the majors.

