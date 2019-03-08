Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Sent to Triple-A
Sierra was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Through 220 MLB plate appearances, Sierra has just a .227/.263/.242 line, and his Triple-A numbers (.260/.287/.341) aren't much better. If he can show signs of improvement, it is possible he could be a cheap source of steals sometime this summer, but he will likely always be a batting average liability in the majors.
More News
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: On bench again Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Recaptures starting role•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Back-to-back benchings•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Records two hits, steals base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
20 late round SP sleepers
If investing in non-aces isn't worth the risk, where should you get your pitchers? Chris Towers...
-
Hot springs seizing jobs?
Spring stats usually only matter as much as their manager thinks they do. But these players...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...