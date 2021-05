Sierra will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

After going 6-for-17 with a pair of runs over the Marlins' last five contests, Sierra will stick in the lineup of the sixth game in a row. With Miami moving Lewis Brinson (undisclosed) to the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Sierra looks like he could have a decent amount of leash in an everyday role until the Marlins return Starling Marte (ribs) from the IL.