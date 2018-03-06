Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Solid start to spring
Sierra hit leadoff and went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
The 21-year-old is likely to start 2018 in the minors, but he's at least stating a case to win a spot on the 25-man roster, hitting .353 (6-for-17) to begin the spring. Sierra also has a 0:6 BB:K, however, and if he can't make consistent contact he'll have a tough time generating fantasy value with his speed in the majors given his lack of power.
