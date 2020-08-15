Sierra went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in a 8-2 win over the Braves on Friday.

Sierra is slashing .313/.455/.563 this season, so it's surprising that the Marlins continue to place him at the bottom of the order. The 24-year-old's role is likely to decrease once the team gets a chunk of its guys back from the COVID-19 injured list.