Sierra went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter during Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Even with Starling Marte (ribs) sidelined, Sierra hasn't seen much of a bump in his playing time as he's started only one of six games since Marte was injured. Sierra has the speed to be an asset in steals if he ever got the opportunity, but he seems locked into a bench role. He's 1-for-13 (.077) to begin the season with four runs scored and one stolen base.
More News
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Pinch hits in Opening Day loss•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Likely to win bench role•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Draws second straight start•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Making progress•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Officially lands on IL•