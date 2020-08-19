Sierra got the start in right field and hit eighth Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.

The 24-year-old has been earning fairly consistent playing time lately, seeing action at all three outfield spots and pushing his slash line on the year to .333/.452/.500 through 32 plate appearances with four steals in five attempts, plus six runs and seven RBI. Sierra offers little power -- he made his debut with St. Louis back in 2017 and is still looking for his first big-league homer -- but his speed and willingness to take a walk (5:4 BB:K) could get him looks at the top of manager Don Mattingly's batting order if he keeps producing.