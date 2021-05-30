Sierra went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Getting the start in right field and hitting leadoff, Sierra got plenty of chances to showcase his blazing speed. The 25-year-old doubled his stolen base total on the year with the performance, and he's batting .283 (17-for-60) while getting semi-regular playing time in May.
