Sierra went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Braves.

He's being given a look as the Marlins' regular center fielder and is holding his own, hitting .261 (6-for-23) over the last seven games, albeit with a 0:9 BB:K. Tuesday's RBI were also Sierra's first during that stretch, though, and if Lewis Brinson (hip) makes it back into the lineup before the end of the season, Sierra likely isn't doing enough right now to hang onto his starting gig.