Sierra (leg) was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain after the team's win over the Nationals on Sunday and is not expected to play again this season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sierra exited the game against the Nationals on Sunday in the top of the eighth inning and later learned that he strained his left hamstring. The Marlins' final game is next Sunday, and Sierra doesn't figure to be back in time. The young left fielder will rehab and transition his focus to getting ready for the 2020 season.