Sierra will be on the Marlins' 30-man roster to begin the season, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Sierra is out of minor-league options and was a candidate to be released in March, but he'll join the Marlins' roster to begin the abbreviated 2020 campaign since rosters expanded to 30. The 24-year-old should serve as one of the team's top pinch-running options this season after he stole 36 bases in 50 attempts in 2019.