Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Launches career-high 24th homer Sunday

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

The dinger ended a 19-game power drought for Ozuna, but the 26-year-old was still plenty productive with a .301/.370/.452 slash line and 14 RBI between homers. He's now set a new career high with 24 home runs and is four RBI shy of his previous best (85, set in 2014) as the young slugger's breakout season continues.