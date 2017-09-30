Play

Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Saturday's lineup

Ozuna is out of Saturday's lineup against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite being scorching hot at the plate (.458/.527/.708 with three home runs over his last 48 at-bats), Ozuna will take a seat in the penultimate game of the year. Derek Dietrich will start in left field and hit sixth.

